Raider Nation’s guide to surviving the 2025 offseason

With free agency two weeks away and the draft two months away, we as football fans are currently in a holding pattern, as we await to see what shape our teams will take.

During this time, the rumor mill is running wild.

And when you're a fan of a team that loses a lot, your desperation forces you to cling to every single rumor with a glimmer of hope.

This is Raider Nation right now. You will not survive this offseason if you continue down this path.

We all know that if the Raiders want to flip the script like the Commanders were able to in such a short period, they need to hit on QB1 like Washington did with Jayden Daniels.

For that reason, so many veteran and soon-to-be quarterbacks have already been tied to the Raiders, and too many of you are taking it too seriously. Just because Tom Brady ran into Matt Stafford skiing, doesn't mean anything. Just because Pete Carroll ran into his old Seahawks pals on an airplane, doesn't mean anything.

This early in the offseason, anything the Raiders have planned is concealed inside their walls. It's not until free agency gets closer that you can trust reports, regardless of how reliable the source.

Remember -- you know this team better than the national media. Whatever gossip they spew, take it with a grain of salt, and use your silver and black compass to guide you.

Even Raiders fans who are content creators, pump the breaks. I know they're knowledgeable about the team, but their sole purpose is to make content and that's tough to do during this waiting period. Don't fall in this trap.

With the 2nd most cap space in the league and the 6th overall pick, every available player is a possibility for the Raiders today. It's simply too early to jump to any conclusion.

Don't put all your hope into this offseason either.

Every single offseason is called a "very important offseason" by Raiders fans in recent years. I get the sentiment. When the team has been seemingly close, it felt like we just needed a few pieces. When the team has been seemingly far away, it felt like the cap space and top ten pick were opportunities to right the ship.

Raider Nation, this is not a very important offseason, where all problems need to be solved. This offseason is one of many to come where the Raiders need to get it right. The best teams in the league put together several consecutive offseasons of success. That's what the Raiders need to turn it around -- that is the challenge Tom Brady, John Spytek and Pete Carroll all face. Many regimes fail to string together continuous offseason success year after year, which is why there's so much turnover.

Right now, this roster has more issues to correct than QB. So while it's difficult to be patient after decades of losing, your only chance at mentally surviving this offseason is to be patient and be ok with the long-term QB1 not being resolved right now.

I understand not trusting the process when it came to prior regimes, but Pete Carroll, Tom Brady and John Spytek in a room together trying to fix the Raiders is the type of brain power needed to turn things around.

Those three are on a different planet compared to prior regimes. So give them the respect and time to build they deserve.

If there was ever a time to be patient, Raider Nation, it's now -- in this new era with the most accomplished regime we've had in a long time.

Don't fall for the gossip. You know this team better than the national media. And trust this new regime. These parameters are exactly how you will survive the Raiders offseason.