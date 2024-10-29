Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class starting to trend in the right direction
By Brad Weiss
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking selection by picking Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick. Las Vegas needed some help at defensive end, but not enough to use a top-10 pick on the position group, bypassing positions of need in favor of the edge rusher from Texas Tech.
Wilson struggled as a rookie, and was quickly labeled a bust by some in the fan base, but he has come on strong in Year 2. In the second round, Las Vegas moved up to pick Michael Mayer, who was productive in Year 1 back in 2023.
Rounds 3 and 4 brought the additions of Byron Young, Tre Tucker, Jakorian Bennett, and Aidan O'Connell, three of which have played key roles for Las Vegas in 2024. While Young was released this summer, and landed in Philadelphia, Tucker has shown flashes at WR, Bennett is a solid NFL CB, and O'Connell was named the starter two weeks ago at quarterback before being injured.
However, after a sub-par rookie season for most of the draft class, this group is finally trending in a positive light.
Raiders 2nd year players trending in the right direction
In Year 2, the Raiders are getting strong play from many players in the 2023 NFL Draft class, including Wilson. He has shaken off an injury during his rookie season, as well as mediocre play, to become a force coming off the edge for the Silver and Black.
He has the size and athletic ability to be a real player for the Raiders for years to come, and it is great to see him finally producing on Sundays.
Tucker had an impressive summer, and some big moments in 2024, but he is still a guy who is inconsistent at times. Bennett, on the other hand, is getting strong reviews in Year 2, and looks like a player who could be in the Raiders secondary for a very long time.
Wilson, Tucker, and Bennett have the talent to be long-term Raiders, and O'Connell would be a very serviceable backup in the league for years to come.
Finally, we end with a player who was solid as a rookie, but is currently not with the team due to personal reasons. The hope is that Michael Mayer can get right and back on the field for the Silver and Black, as he showed incredible potential in Year 1, and would team perfectly with Brock Bowers at tight end moving forward.