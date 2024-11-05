Raiders 2025 Mock Draft: Las Vegas must get their QB on Day 1
By Brad Weiss
Another week, another embarrassing loss for the Las Vegas Raiders, who made some big coaching changes after the defeat. Las Vegas once again got off to a good start on offense this Sunday, scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals on their first drive, but it was all downhill from there.
Las Vegas once again made the move away from Gardner Minshew II at quarterback in the game, replacing him with Desmond Ridder. While the team played hard until the end, the divide between themselves, and a potential playoff team like the Bengals was quite evident, as they gave up 41 points and five touchdown passes to Joe Burrow.
There was a lot not to like about the Raiders on Sunday, including the play of the offense, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy heading into the bye week. Las Vegas also relieved offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello from their duties, as they turn their eyes to the future.
Utilizing the mock draft simulator over at NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, we dive into a 3-round Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft.