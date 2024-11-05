Raiders 2025 Mock Draft: Las Vegas must get their QB on Day 1
By Brad Weiss
As we stated earlier, the Raiders once again sent Minshew to the bench on Sunday, replacing him with Ridder after another rough start. Ridder showed some promise, but he is a very limited quarterback, and it was clear why he has bounced around with a few organizations since coming into the league a few years back.
The time has come for the Raiders to stop looking to put a band-aid at the quarterback position, and do everything they can to go up and get their guy early in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock, Las Vegas got lucky at No. 6 overall, as Shedeur Sanders from Colorado was still available, so we quickly scooped him up after the first five picks came off the board.
Sanders would not only bring incredible talent to the Raiders quarterback room, but would also bring with him some star power that this position group is lacking. He has his flaws at the position, but he is by far one of the best quarterbacks coming out next April, and would instantly be a starter for the Raiders as a rookie.
The Raiders should have their eyes on the best quarterbacks in this year's draft, and if they cannot get Cam Ward from Miami, Sanders is an outstanding second choice. He has the talent to be the Raiders quarterback for years to come, and bring his own version of "Prime Time" to the desert.