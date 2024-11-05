Raiders 2025 Mock Draft: Las Vegas must get their QB on Day 1
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders have tried to find a solution opposite Kolton Miller at offensive tackle for years, but have come up short time and time again. Jermaine Eluemunor was their best answer at right tackle, but he left for the New York Giants this offseason, and was replaced by a combination of Thayer Munford Jr. and DJ Glaze so far in 2024.
Munford was blown away by Trey Hendrickson all game long against the Bengals, whether it was by his speed, or being bullrushed on some key quarterback sacks. If the Raiders are to solidify their offensive line this offseason, one player they could have their eyes on is Cameron Williams from the University of Texas.
Williams could be a work in progress at the next level, but he certainly has the size and strength to hold down the right tackle position with good coaching. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing over 350 pounds, he has everything you look for in a player you can mold into a long-term starter at the next level, and the Raiders have a desperate need at this very important position group.
Las Vegas seems to have found some young stars in Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham, while Miller is still an above average left tackle. They have a few pieces to fill along the offensive line in 2025, and using one of their first two picks on the offensive tackle position would be a smart way to go next April.