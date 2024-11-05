Raiders 2025 Mock Draft: Las Vegas must get their QB on Day 1
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas holds two third round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the first one, they select Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in our recent mock draft. Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State before landing with the Volunteers, and in a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus, he actually landed with the Arizona Cardinals in the first round at pick No. 19 overall.
Head coach Antonio Pierce was on the Arizona State staff when they recruited Norman-Lott out of high school, so there should be some familiarity there. Las Vegas has struggled against the run this season, so we could see some wholesale changes in the interior of the defensive line next offseason outside of Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins.
We close out our three-round Raiders mock draft by turning our attention back to the offensive side of the ball. Jakobi Meyers has played well for Las Vegas this season, and Tre Tucker has shown flashes at wide receiver, but this is a position group that could look a whole lot different going into the 2025 NFL season.
At pick No. 74 overall, Las Vegas selects LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who has racked up over 40 catches for more than 600 yards and six touchdowns so far this season for the Tigers. Lacy now has 13 touchdowns across the last two seasons, and with a ton of collegiate experience, playing in his fifth season of college ball, he should be one of the more NFL-ready wide receiver prospects in this draft class.