Raiders 2025 NFL Combine guide: Media availability, workouts & team interviews

With the draft on the horizon, the Las Vegas Raiders front office and coaching staff will be headed to Lucas Oil Stadium this week to check out the 329 prospects set to participate in the 2025 NFL Combine.

It will be an action-packed week for the players, NFL personnel, and fans as they attempt to track all the happenings in Indianapolis, but luckily, we've got you covered. Below is a detailed guide to everything that Raider Nation should be interested in this week at the Combine.

2025 NFL Combine Daily Schedule

Team interviews are an opportunity for prospective players to meet with NFL team personnel, whereas broadcast interviews will occur live on NFL Network during aired portions of the Combine. On-field workouts are televised events that will occur Thursday through Sunday.

Monday

Team Interviews (DL/LB)

Tuesday

8 am PST - John Spytek speaks with the media

11 am PST - Pete Carroll speaks with the media

Team Interviews (DL/LB, DB/TE, QB/RB/WR)

Wednesday



Team Interviews (All Positions)

Thursday

On-field workouts for DL/LB (12 pm - 5 pm PST, live on NFL Network or NFL+)

Broadcast Interviews (QB/RB/WR)

Team Interviews (DB/TE/OL)

Friday

On-field workouts for DB/TE (12 pm - 6pm PST, live on NFL Network or NFL+)

Broadcast Interviews (DL/LB/OL)

Team Interviews (QB/RB/WR)

Saturday

On-field workouts for QB/RB/WR (10 am - 6 pm PST, live on NFL Network or NFL+)

Broadcast Interviews (DB/TE)

Team Interviews (OL)

Sunday

On-field workouts for OL (10 am - 2 pm PST, live on NFL Network or NFL+)

2025 NFL Combine Schedule by Position Group

Defensive line and linebackers

Team Interviews (Mon-Wed)

On-field Workout (Thu)

Broadcast Interviews (Fri)

Defensive backs and tight ends

Team Interviews (Tue-Thu)

On-field Workout (Fri)

Broadcast Interviews (Sat)

Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers

Team Interviews (Tue, Wed, Fri)

Broadcast Interviews (Thu)

On-field Workout (Sat)

Offensive line

Team Interviews (Wed, Thu, Sat)

Broadcast Interviews (Fri)

On-field Workout (Sun)