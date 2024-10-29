Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star QB lands in the Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have stumbled out of the gate in 2024, and the happy thoughts from the upset win over the Baltimore Ravens early in the season are long gone. It is clear that Gardner Minshew is not the answer at quarterback, and with the running game struggling, the offense has been stagnant more times than not.
As we trek through the rest of the regular season, this is looking more like a team that will end up picking very early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have done some nice things this year, and have some solid cap space to work with in 2025, but the hopes of a potential playoff push seem to go further out the window with each passing week.
Las Vegas did a nice job in 2024 via the draft, as general manager Tom Telesco hit on a few of his early draft choices. Brock Bowers looks outstanding, DJ Glaze can seemingly hold his own, and Jackson Powers-Johnson looks like a long-term starter along the offensive line as well.
Using the Mock Draft Simulator over at NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, we dove into a 3-round Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The season in 2024 is not even halfway over, but for now, all eyes are turned toward continuing to stack elite talent in the early rounds of next year's draft.