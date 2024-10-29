Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star QB lands in the Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
Sitting at 2-6 on the year, the Raiders currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of next year's draft. Utilizing the simulator, the Raiders got some good fortune in our mock draft, as a star quarterback fell to them in the second half of the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That star quarterback is Shedeur Sanders from the University of Colorado, a player that some predict could go as high as a top-3 pick next April. Sanders would bring incredible star power to the position in Las Vegas, and finally give the Raiders their first long-term solution at the position since Derek Carr was released a few years back.
It has been a revolving door at quarterback since Carr's exit, and it is clear that Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are not the long-term solution. Sanders has an elite arm, and can make plays with his legs, plus he comes with the added bonus of having a father who was a Hall of Fame player back in his playing days in Deion Sanders.
With Tom Brady finally getting some ownership in Las Vegas, the Raiders will be a destination going forward, and his star-power will play well in getting key free agents to join the team next offseason. Sanders could end up being the piece of the puzzle this team has been missing for quite some time.