Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star QB lands in the Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
One of the big question marks for the Raiders going into this season was whether or not second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett could step into a starting role and produce in Year 2. Bennett has been better than advertised through the first eight games of the season, and is drawing rave reviews from veterans across the league.
After the team's Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, long-time star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins spoke highly of No. 0, and that is saying something. However, veteran Jack Jones has had some down moments in his second season in Las Vegas, and the Raiders could decide to attack the cornerback position early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One player to keep an eye on is Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina, who has all the tools necessary to be a dominant player at the position at the next level.
Revel did tear his ACL earlier this season, which could cause his draft stock to drop a bit heading into next April. Bennett has looked outstanding in Year 2, but if the Raiders plan to move on from Jones at the end of the season, Revel is a guy who can come in and start on the outside at cornerback in Year 1.