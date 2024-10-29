Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star QB lands in the Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
Turning our attention to the third round, where the Raiders hold two selections, Las Vegas is in good shape to improve a few more position groups this April via the draft. One position where they are going to need help moving forward is at wide receiver, especially after trading away perennial Pro Bowler, Davante Adams.
Jakobi Meyers looked strong this past weekend against Kansas City, and we have seen flashes from Tre Tucker in his second season this year. Still, the team has to improve the depth at this position group, and Tre Harris from Ole Miss is a guy who could have some real buzz going into the draft this April.
Harris was recently named a midseason Biletnikoff Award winner, this after being named the highest-graded pass catcher by Pro Football Focus. The speedy wideout has nearly 1,000 receiving yards already this season, and has found the end zone six times for the Rebels.
Adding both Sanders at QB and Harris at WR would instantly improve the Raiders passing attack, especially with how well Bowers has looked as a rookie at tight end.