Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Star QB lands in the Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
We end with the No. 73 overall pick, and with that selection, the Raiders try and improve the linebacker group with Barrett Carter from Clemson. Carter, who was a 2022 All-American, and All-ACC in 2023, racked up nine sacks and 20 tackles for a loss across those two seasons, and is a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect.
Carter could have left Clemson after last season, but decided to return for another go-around with the Tigers. He is a three-down linebacker who has a good nose for the football, and he could add some serious depth alongside Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo at the position group moving forward.
The Raiders defense has been strong this season, and the key should be to bring back Deablo and Spillane on new deals this offseason. Carter is someone who could come into the league with a ton of experience at the position, and give the Raiders another starting option at the position group.
This four-player haul would improve the Raiders on both sides of the ball, and help them continue to stack young talent on this roster. Las Vegas has been stuck in neutral for years now, so the time has come to get a franchise quarterback in the building and build this roster around him.