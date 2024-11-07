Raiders 2025 offseason outlook: Predictions for Las Vegas' free agents
By Levi Dombro
Now that the dust has settled on the 2024 NFL trade deadline, it's important for a team like the Raiders to be forward-thinking and begin to really plan for next season.
While many thought that the Raiders should be sellers at the trade deadline, the general consensus was that they would stand pat, and that is exactly what they did.
Instead of trading away a number of valuable pieces for draft compensation or to increase cap space, they decided to hang onto their young core and let some of their veterans finish out the year with the Silver and Black and not give them a chance to join a contender.
All of that is fine, as the team already made a big move before the trade deadline by unloading star wide receiver Davante Adams. In return, they opened up a chasm of cap space and received a conditional third-round pick in next year's draft.
The decision to stand pat at the trade deadline means that Tom Telesco will have some difficult decisions to make moving forward about the 20 current Raiders that are set to hit free agency after this season.
Some could be extended before the end of the season to long-term deals, meaning they'll be in Las Vegas until further notice.
Others could resign with the Raiders during the free agency period, but for many of them, Las Vegas will simply let them walk without a contract, ending their tenure with the Silver and Black.
Let's take a look at which Raiders will be free agents after the season and what their fate could be.