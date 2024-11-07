Raiders 2025 offseason outlook: Predictions for Las Vegas' free agents
By Levi Dombro
Players worthy of an extension:
Nate Hobbs
It's a mystery why Nate Hobbs has not already been extended, but when the deal does get done, the corner will be paid handsomely.
He has been a stronghold for the Raiders' defense over the last four seasons and his great play has spanned multiple head coaches and defensive coordinators.
Hobbs has had a bit of trouble staying healthy over his first few years, but his talent is undeniable. He should be extended.
Malcolm Koonce
Perhaps it was a harbinger of things to come when the Raiders lost Malcolm Koonce just days before the season.
The Buffalo product finally burst onto the scene in his third season last year after being given a legitimate chance to contribute. Many were calling him one of the most underrated edge rushers in the league before he was sidelined for the year.
Koonce is still worthy of an extension because when he does return to the gridiron, he will be a force to be reckoned with. He and Maxx Crosby can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks for years to come with Christian Wilkins battling on the interior.
It's a shame that he was lost for the season before it began, but Malcolm Koonce should still be extended.