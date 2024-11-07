Raiders 2025 offseason outlook: Predictions for Las Vegas' free agents
By Levi Dombro
Players on the fringe of an extension:
Robert Spillane
This one is interesting.
Spillane has been a force against the run for the Silver and Black over the last two seasons, but he still struggles mightily in coverage.
In today's game, linebackers have to be able to do it all, and Spillane allowing a 119.5 quarterback rating when targeted is not going to get the job done.
Spillane is still a valuable asset for the Raiders and could be extended because of his play-making ability, but I am not entirely sure what Tom Telesco is thinking about him.
If he doesn't get paid by the Raiders, somebody else will want him in free agency. And there is not much Las Vegas can do about it because he is an unrestricted free agent.
Isaiah Pola-Mao and Marcus Epps
I think only one of these two guys can be extended because it would not make sense to keep both locked up. Only one can be the strong safety of the future, and my gut is telling me that Isaiah Pola-Mao has the edge.
Pola-Mao has less tread on his tires and will not be coming off of a season-ending injury. He has stepped up admirably in Epps' place and as a result, Epps could be on his way out.
It's hard to quantify Epps' leadership and IQ on the football field, but the back half of the defense has not looked too much different since he was lost for the season with a knee injury.
It may come down to the fact that Epps is an unrestricted free agent and Pola-Mao is restricted, meaning the Raiders have a better chance of retaining Pola-Mao, and likely for a cheaper price.
Tre’Von Moehrig
Moehrig will have played through his rookie contract after this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
While he has made numerous big plays for the Raiders this season, including an interception of Patrick Mahomes, his overall numbers in coverage are not tremendous.
He is still a great tackler though and we know that Antonio Pierce is a fan of his, so he may get extended, just not for a cap-breaking contract.
The former TCU Horned Frog may have a market to test in free agency, but if the Raiders choose to keep Pola-Mao instead of Epps, Las Vegas could make him a priority to bring back.
If Epps is retained instead of Moehrig, the Raiders could justify going younger and cheaper at free safety.
I still believe Moehrig gets resigned, but an extension may be pushing it for him.