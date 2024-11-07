Raiders 2025 offseason outlook: Predictions for Las Vegas' free agents
By Levi Dombro
Players who could be resigned at right price:
John Jenkins
Jenkins has been fine for the Raiders this season, but nothing worthy of an extension.
The journeyman defensive tackle will be 36 at the beginning of next season, but the Raiders may take him back if they cannot improve the line with young talent.
There is a chance that he retires, but if not, he won't break the bank and could be back in the fold next season.
Adam Butler
Butler has not contributed in the pass rush effort this year like he did a season ago for the Raiders, but his prowess against the run has still been monumental, especially in the absence of Christian Wilkins.
He will be 31 by the time next season rolls around, but he will not garner a huge market for himself in free agency. He is a familiar face who could end up back with the Raiders because of his value to the team for his projected price.
Harrison Bryant
Bryant has been solid as a backup tight end this year, and nothing more.
He is a good blocker and can serve as a security blanket at times, so resigning him for cheap may make sense for the Raiders since his market will not be too large.
With Michael Mayer's status up in the air, it may make more sense to try and acquire someone with a bit more pass-catching ability, but I think Bryant ends up back with the Silver and Black next season on a cheap deal.