Raiders 2025 offseason outlook: Predictions for Las Vegas' free agents
By Levi Dombro
Let these players walk:
Divine Deablo
Deablo has had ample opportunity in his career with the Raiders to prove why he should be a cornerstone of the defense, and he has failed to do so.
He is a fine player but not worthy of an extension and both parties could benefit from a change in scenery.
Alexander Mattison
Mattison seemed like a great insurance policy for Zamir White and was brought in to serve as a complementary back, but was thrust into the full-time role when White continued to struggle.
He is not a starting-level running back in the NFL, and the Raiders should not pay him like one, so their only option is to let him walk and draft a younger player with more potential.
DJ Turner
Turner showed great promise in the preseason but has fallen short of his expectations in the regular season.
With the Raiders signing Ramel Keyton to a two-year deal, if they plan to choose a wide receiver in the draft then the writing may be on the wall for Turner.
The rest of the free agents
The following players will also be free agents at the end of the season and the Raiders should make no effort to retain them:
Offense:
OL Cody Whitehair, RB Ameer Abdullah, OL Jordan Meredith
Defense:
DT Matthew Butler, DB Darnay Holmes, DE Janarius Robinson, LB Luke Masterson, LB Kana'i Mauga