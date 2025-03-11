Raiders 2025 prospect profile: Ashton Jeanty

Anyone who has watched college football in the last year is no doubt familiar with the name Ashton Jeanty. One of the country’s best players, the Boise State product finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Travis Hunter after posting a whopping 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns.

One of many talented running backs in the 2025 class, Jeanty enters with by far the best chance of being a first-round selection and perhaps even selected within the first ten picks.

This bodes well for the Las Vegas Raiders who, at sixth overall, are projected by many to be the first team who seriously considers taking the star running back in round one. In a class lacking elite players at the top, Jeanty would represent a surefire difference maker from day one.

While it may not be the most pressing need on the roster, the allure of a player with Jeanty’s game-breaking potential may be too good for an old-school coach like Pete Carroll to pass up. In the event they elect to draft the collegiate superstar, here’s how he would fit in Las Vegas.