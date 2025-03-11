Raiders 2025 prospect profile: Ashton Jeanty

Boise State v Oregon | Tom Hauck/GettyImages

Ashton Jeanty's Skillset

At 5’8” and 211 pounds, the junior running back has nearly every trait the NFL wants to see from a first-round running back prospect. First and foremost, he is every bit a first round caliber athlete for the position as he is incredibly sudden and possesses legit breakaway speed. While he didn’t do any testing at the Scouting Combine, expect him to run in the low 4.4’s if he runs the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Perhaps his best trait is his contact balance. Nearly impossible to bring down with an arm tackle, it often takes more than one defender to bring him down as he simply shrugs off tacklers who don’t square him up perfectly. This is combined with his uncompromising effort, and it is easy to see how he led the FBS with 88 broken tackles.

While there is not much to dislike about Jeanty’s game, he is a bit raw as a pass catcher. He has good hands and often catches the ball when thrown to him, but he is not a weapon who will be a featured part of the passing game. However, he is not a running back who will be drafted with that specialized usage in mind.