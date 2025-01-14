Raiders 2025 schedule: Home and away opponents revealed

It was a tough 2024 campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team managed only four wins the entire season, but such a bad year does have its perks. Las Vegas will have pick No. 6 in April's draft and they have a weaker schedule in 2025 because of it.

While the NFL schedule is far from being revealed, the Raiders know who they will be playing next season, and where.

Raiders' 2025 opponents released

Home:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears

Away:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

Las Vegas will face off against each of their AFC West opponents twice, as they do every year. In addition, they will play the four teams in the AFC South, the NFC East, and the Bears, Patriots, and Browns.

The Raiders will play nine home games and only eight road games next season, which is an advantage in and of itself. But many of the teams they will host at Allegiant Stadium in 2025 will have to travel great distances to Las Vegas in order to play, which helps them even more.

The same is true, however, for the Raiders' road matchups, as they have several East Coast trips looming next season.

Las Vegas will face four teams, three of them at home, who will have new head coaches in 2025, which may be typical for a team playing a last-place schedule.

They also have nine games against 2024 playoff teams, six of which come from the AFC West, so they'll get a crack at them as both the home and away teams. The Raiders do, however, have three road games against the Eagles, Texans, and Commanders, all of whom won at least one playoff game in 2024.

That means that Las Vegas has a total of six games on the road against playoff teams from a year prior.

Jacksonville is getting Trevor Lawrence back next year, which surely helps them, and both Drake Maye of the Patriots and Caleb Williams of the Bears will likely take a leap in year two.

Both the Titans and Giants could be fielding a rookie quarterback as well, which can be a bit of an unknown depending on what point in the season the Raiders play them.

Because the Raiders play in the AFC West, there is no easy road to the playoffs. But next year's schedule provides a unique challenge of its own as well.

Let's hope that the Raiders are focused on playoff games at this time next year, not on the following season's schedule.