Raiders' 2025 season awards: MVP, biggest disappointment, most improved and more

The Las Vegas Raiders opened and closed the 2025 NFL season with victories, but they won just one of their 15 other games. To make matters worse, they were often on the wrong side of lopsided matchups.

The team struggled in all three facets of the game, ranking last in the league in both scoring offense and total yards, while they finished 25th in scoring defense and 14th in total yards allowed. Of their 14 losses, only five were in one-score games. The other nine were all by at least 11 points, with seven coming in three-score blowouts.

Despite the brutal season, there were some slight bright spots that the team has to build on going into 2026. With the season now officially in the books, several players deserve praise, and others criticism, for how they performed in 2025. Here are our end-of-season awards.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL season awards

MVP: Maxx Crosby

While Brock Bowers likely deserved this award as a rookie last year, he spent most of his 2025 season banged up. He still was productive enough to be named to the Pro Bowl, but it is Crosby, the only other Raider to earn those honors, who is this year's team MVP.

Despite missing the final two games of the season after being placed on Injured Reserve, Crosby produced at an elite level. He finished the year with 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ashton Jeanty

Bowers could be the selection here, as he reached the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season. His final numbers were hampered by his absences, however, so Jeanty gets the nod in his rookie season. He finished the year with 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries.

The Raiders' 2025 first-round pick was also a weapon in the passing game, hauling in 55 passes for 346 yards and another five scores. His 1,321 yards from scrimmage, 10 touchdowns, and 321 touches all led the team, and he broke the franchise record for rookie scrimmage yards.

Defensive Player of the Year: Maxx Crosby

There isn't much more to say about the superstar pass rusher, as he has been Las Vegas' best player for quite some time. The front office must do whatever it can to try to keep the two-time All-Pro on the roster, but if 2025 is his last season in Silver and Black, it was very eventful.

In addition to recording his first career interception, Crosby climbed from fifth to third on the Raiders' all-time sacks leaderboard. He is now trailing only Greg Townsend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long.

Coach of the Year: Patrick Graham

Graham is the de facto winner of this award, as head coach Pete Carroll was fired on Monday, while offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon were both canned during the season. He also deserves some praise for the defense playing better than expected.

His unit lost plenty of impact starters during the offseason, and it often appeared that Carroll had too much control over the play calling. While the group finished 25th in scoring defense, they did rank 14th in total yards allowed, putting together several elite performances in 2025.

Most Improved Player: Tre Tucker

Tucker and Eric Stokes are really the only two players who were deserving of this honor, as both took their play to another level in 2025. Raiders fans have had the opportunity to watch the former's growth, giving him the edge.

The third-year wide receiver finished with 696 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 57 receptions, setting career-highs across the board. Those numbers likely should have been much higher, but Geno Smith often missed Tucker when he was wide open.

He didn't finish the year as strong as he started it, but either way, his role has grown as the team following the trades of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers over the past two years. Tucker figures to be one of Las Vegas' key weapons going forward.

Biggest surprise: Eric Stokes

Stokes does get his recognition here, as he was one of several defenders that Las Vegas signed to prove-it deals last offseason. The fifth-year cornerback significantly outplayed the one-year, $3.5 million contract that he signed, and he should be locked up soon for the foreseeable future.

His counting stats may not jump off the screen, as he recorded 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and five passes defended in 16 games. Stokes was a bright spot for the Raiders in an otherwise nightmare season, as his 74.3 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 17th out of 114 NFL cornerbacks.

Biggest disappointment: Geno Smith and Pete Carroll

The offense as a whole could qualify for recognition here. However, it is Smith and Carroll who get the bulk of the attention. Las Vegas' success always hinged on the performance of the incoming quarterback and head coach combo, so they share the honors as the biggest disappointment.

The duo was supposed to bring stability to the two most important positions in the league. Instead, Smith threw for a league-leading 17 interceptions and took 55 sacks. He led the league in both metrics despite missing two games.

Carroll, on the other hand, made several questionable decisions, including hiring his son, Brennan, as the offensive line coach, who seemed, and proved to be, way in over his head. The unit wound up being the worst position room in the league, as the Raiders finished last in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry, while giving up the most sacks.

The veteran head coach never appeared to be on the same page as the front office. Additionally, Carroll continued to focus on attempting to win rather than developing John Spytek's rookie class. He was fired on Monday, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Smith follows him out the door shortly.

Comeback Player of the Year: Devin White

Only White and Malcolm Koonce had a case to truly be a Comeback Player of the Year, and neither is truly worthy of the honor. White, who played every snap of the season entering Week 18, earns the nod despite Koonce's production picking up in the second half of the year.

White finished with a franchise-record 174 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. Do not mistake this award for advocacy that he should be brought back.

But White led the team with 1,118 defensive snaps after playing a career-low 176 last season, which was enough to beat out Koonce for the de facto Comeback Player of the Year honor.