Raiders' 2026 mock draft lands them eventual Kolton Miller replacement

Regardless of how the remainder of the 2025 NFL season turns out, it is clear that the Las Vegas Raiders will enter 2026 with plenty of needs. Quarterback figures to be the team's biggest need due to Geno Smith, who has been anything but consistent and leads the league with nine interceptions.

Unfortunately, the 2026 NFL Draft class does not appear to have any can't-miss prospects at the sport's most important position. Additionally, while the top prospects may have their flaws, Las Vegas is not currently in a position to land a premier quarterback.

The front office, instead, could shift its attention to the offensive line, which has also had its share of struggles. While the unit had a great showing in Week 4 and was adequate in Week 5, they were awful in the first three games of the season.

Raiders projected to fill a need on their offensive line in latest mock draft

While Smith certainly needs to get rid of the ball sooner, and the offensive line has had a few moving pieces already this season, they have relinquished 16 sacks already, which is among the worst in the league in 2025.

To make matters worse, Kolton Miller, who has been, by far, their best offensive lineman, was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely after suffering a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture in Week 4. Although he signed an extension this offseason, his long-term viability is now in question.

The Raiders have needs all across their offensive line as the group has struggled throughout the season. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner predicted that they will target Alabama Crimson Tide left tackle Kadyn Proctor to solve these issues.

"Proctor had a sloppy start in Alabama’s season opener versus Florida State, but he was back to being a house on wheels during the Tide’s recent win over Georgia," Baumgardner wrote. "He is as physically impressive an OT prospect as you’ll ever see. If he can stack days like that Georgia performance, he could flirt with the No. 1 spot."

The Raiders already have their franchise left tackle in Miller, who's 86.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranks fourth among all tackles, while his 88.9 pass block grade and 75.8 run block grade rank second and 19th, respectively.

They would presumably have Proctor begin his career at right tackle until the eight-year veteran shows signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide lineman was a top-five overall prospect and the top offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class.

He was a starter as a true freshman under former coach Nick Saban and has plenty of experience, as he is now in his third season starting at Alabama. Proctor, who has made headlines for back-to-back weeks picking up key first downs for the Crimson Tide, would presumably replace DJ Glaze on Las Vegas' offensive line.

The second-year Raiders right tackle has been anything but impressive in 2025, posting a 61.2 PFF grade that ranks 65th out of 110 tackles. His 63.1 pass block grade and 57.7 run block grade rank 52nd and 83rd, respectively.

Proctor would provide both an immediate upgrade at right tackle and a long-term solution at left tackle. He will be just 20 years old during the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could be an anchor on the Raiders' offensive line for countless years to come.

