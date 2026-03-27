Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds Scouting Report

Some NFL front offices draft players based on traits. Others go purely off the tape. Ideally, the Las Vegas Raiders under Klint Kubiak and John Spytek land somewhere in the middle, settling on players who have great physical traits but have shown that they can actually use them.

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is an interesting case. He has such high-end ability, but none of the prototypical "traits" to show for it. He should be available when Las Vegas is on the clock at No. 36, and it'll be a true test of what the Raiders' decision-makers value most.

Let's dive into Ponds as a prospect.

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 182

Arm Length: 29 and 3/8 inches

Recruiting: Three-star recruit in class of 2023. Committed to James Madison over Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty. Three-star transfer portal recruit in 2024. Followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana.

College Production: 7 interceptions, 2 pick-6s, 33 passes defended, 112 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 blocked punts, 2 special teams touchdowns. MVP of Rose Bowl. MVP of Peach Bowl. Semi-finalist for Jim Thorpe Award and First-Team All-American in 2025. First-Team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025. Second-Team All-American in 2024. Freshman All-American and Freshman Cornerback of the Year in 2023.

Positives:

Production cannot be denied. Had the highest production score at the combine, and his high-level in-game experience is coveted. True winner, went toe-to-toe with best WRs in country.

Plays with confidence. Very competitive player who plays with tenacity and great instincts. Speed and explosive athleticism allow him to play bigger than his body.

Doesn't get beat off the line of scrimmage. Great hands and footwork, mirrors wide receivers both laterally and vertically.

Thrives in both man and zone coverage. Great eye discipline and understands leverages well. Very high-level at the little things.

Good ball-tracker when targeted. Makes plays at the catch point despite limited length (7 INT, 33 PBU in three years).

Displays great football IQ and great pass vs. run recognition. Can slip blocks and make plays. Sure-handed tackler who finishes plays.

Makes an impact on special teams. Two blocked punts while at Indiana, two special teams touchdowns in college.

Ponds is a prototypical "football player." He just gets it. There is so much to like about his game because he is tough as nails and plays the right way. Ponds is going to be the ultimate skill set vs. traits debate because his tape is fantastic, and he has every in-game attribute a team could want.

Negatives:

Likely too small to play on the boundary in the NFL. Will have to adjust to playing in the slot/as a nickel, which he has little-to-no experience at.

Can be mismatched against big tight ends in the slot, which could inhibit some of his play-making ability. Will limit PBU/INT chances.

Size limitations and slight hip stiffness make any miscue more amplified. Lack of physical tools makes it harder for him to catch up or recover on plays where he gets behind.

Struggles at times with physicality, especially at the top of the route. Average break on passes makes technique all the more important.

Ponds isn't the biggest prospect; that much has been made clear throughout the pre-draft process. But it hasn't slowed him down yet, even though the NFL is a different beast. His inexperience in the slot and lack of length are legitimate concerns, though, so Ponds may need some time to adjust.

D'Angelo Ponds NFL Player Comparison: Mike Sainristil

Both Sainristil and Ponds are short, slender players with an abundance of ability. Sainristil is a bit longer and not quite as explosive as Ponds, but both needed to learn the tricks of the trade in the slot. The problem is that Sainristil learned in college; Ponds has to learn in the NFL.

Neither player is incredibly strong or a forceful tackler, but they both have great hands and wreak havoc at the catch point. Sainristil was skilled enough coming out of college for a team to take an early chance on him, and he's carved out a nice career. I expect the same for Ponds.

D'Angelo Ponds NFL Draft Grade: Round 2

If Ponds were an inch or two taller, he would probably be a first-round pick. If he had played in the slot a bit more in college, it would be easier to project his ability at the NFL level. But he showed way too much in the college ranks for every team to pass on him twice.

He should end up getting taken somewhere in the middle of Round 2 because one defensive coordinator is going to believe in his immense skill set, physical traits be damned. Ponds is a very high-floor prospect worthy of a Top 50 selection.