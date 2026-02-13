Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: Iowa OL Gennings Dunker Scouting Report

Without a strong offensive line, no NFL offense has a chance for success against the monsters that currently play on professional defenses. The Las Vegas Raiders learned that lesson the hard way during the 2025 NFL season.

But with a new head coach in Klint Kubiak and tons of resources for general manager John Spytek to utilize this offseason, the Raiders need to improve their offensive line. Iowa's Gennings Dunker is both an incredibly popular player and one who could make a real difference in Las Vegas.

Iowa OL Gennings Dunker 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6047

Weight: 320

Expected 40 Yard Dash Time: 5.30

Recruiting: Three-star recruit in 2021 recruiting class. No. 15 player in state of Illinois, No. 38 IOL nationally.

College Production: 3x All-Big Ten. Academic All-Big Ten. 47 career games and over 2,000 offensive snaps played. Only 3 sacks allowed in his final two seasons. Part of the Joe Moore Award-winning Iowa OL.

Positives:

Experienced and durable player. Has background at both guard spots and right tackle, but considered a tweener and likely to kick in to guard in the NFL. But versatility could help a team in a bind

Incredibly solid frame. Everything is proportional, a truly NFL-ready body. Accentuated by his good posture and appropriate pad level.

Lower body is very strong. Keeps his legs moving in the run game and on combo blocks, strong anchor against bull rushes in pass protection

Heavy hands and a strong grip. Doesn't let defenders go when he has a hold of them. Very powerful player and hits first in the run game. Doesn't get handsy, very disciplined (only four penalties in the last two seasons).

Really swallows up smaller defenders at the second level in the run game. Great in doubles and combo blocks

Good showing at the Senior Bowl. Interviewed well and has good leadership skills and IQ, but plays with a mean streak and some serious juice on the field.

Dunker had a lot of success at the college level playing right tackle. He was able to overcome some of his deficiencies in the Big Ten based on pure power and technique, but a kick inside to guard may highlight his better qualities and hide some of his shortcomings. He'll be ready to help an NFL team on Day 1 based on his solid frame, experience and pure strength.

Negatives:

Limited lateral athleticism makes long-term prospects at tackle slim. Could help in a bind, but gets beaten by speed rushers due to slow feet and a limited reach. Hips are stiff, and he struggles in space at times.

Inconsistent hand placement and poor punch timing with already limited reach made him struggle against longer and quicker edge rushers.

Shorter arms and average athleticism make it difficult for him to adjust on the fly or make up for when he oversets or misdiagnoses things.

May struggle in outsize zone rushing concepts with limited burst off the ball and average lateral athleticism. Should be fine in gap and duo blocking schemes.

Dunker is an NFL-ready prospect. But some of the less savory aspects of his frame and game, like his shorter arms, can easily be hidden or harder for teams to take advantage of if he slides inside to guard. He has a background playing both guard spots, so he should adjust fine. Needs to be in the right system and work on his hand fighting and athleticism, but Dunker will be a good NFL guard.

Gennings Dunker NFL Player Comparison: Mason McCormick

Most people compare Dunker to McCormick, and I can see why. Both players are strong and durable with incredible upper body strength, but are a bit rigid and limited athletically, at least in a vertical sense. McCormick has a bit more burst, but Dunker's lower half is stronger, and he's more NFL-ready.

McCormick didn't hear his name called until Day 3, and Dunker is likely to hear his name called sometime in the top-75. But McCormick has done a nice job in two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if Dunker finds the right home, he should make both an immediate and long-lasting impact.

Gennings Dunker NFL Draft Grade: Mid-Day 2

Dunker has too many strengths in his game to make him a Day 3 prospect, but his limited athleticism prevents him from being a Day 1 prospect. That's why he is the quintessential Day 2 prospect, and I would venture to guess that most teams in the league have him on their radar in that range.

He is the offensive lineman's offensive lineman. Dunker is a true football guy and one who should have no issues translating his skill set to the NFL level and even making strides in his game. He'll make a team look smart if he makes the jump and quick adjustment at guard that most expect him to.