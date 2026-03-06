Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse Scouting Report

An NFL team can never have too many good defensive backs. The Las Vegas Raiders, unfortunately, have very few as it currently stands, but the 2026 NFL Draft presents an opportunity for them to find major upgrades and inject some youthful talent in the back half of their defense.

While some of the elite defensive backs will be off the board by the time the Raiders are back on the clock at No. 36, unless something changes, the later rounds of the draft should present solid options for Las Vegas. One may be South Carolina's Brandon Cisse, a high-upside outside cornerback.

South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 189 pounds

Arm Length: 30 and 3/4 inches

Recruiting: Three-star recruit in class of 2023, committed to NC State. Four-star transfer portal recruit in 2025, committed to South Carolina. No. 9 ranked CB recruit in transfer portal.

College Production: Total of 2 interceptions, 10 passes defended, 65 tackles 3.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 34 appearances across three seasons. 1 interception, 5 passes defended, 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in final season.

Positives:

Very young prospect, which almost always turns into NFL success. 20 at draft time, 21 by start of rookie season, will be 25 when discussing second contract. Tons of upside to tap into.

Explosive athlete, as demonstrated by jumping tests at NFL combine. Allows him to make up for technique shortcomings that he is still ironing out.

Thrives in multiple schemes. Could use some fine-tuning in zone, but closes space well on short and intermediate routes when playing zone or off-man coverage.

Great run supporter. Doesn't always wrap up and has a hard time shedding blocks once attached, but gets downhill quickly and squirms past blockers to make plays.

Long speed, quick footwork and flexible hips that flip at a moment's notice prevent him from getting beat deep. Lateral agility allows him to mirror receivers.

Cisse is an intriguing prospect on many levels. His youth and physical tools give him an incredibly high ceiling, but he's a more developed and nuanced cornerback than most analysts give him credit for. If he can put it all together at the professional level and continue to grow, he'll be one of the NFL's premier shutdown cornerbacks in no time.

Negatives:

Doesn't have great route recognition. Gets caught watching the quarterback's eyes too often and lacks the instincts to always break on the ball on time.

Needs to improve in press coverage. Has the physicality, length and strength to thrive in this realm, but needs more experience and proof that he can handle the duties.

Low production and lack of ball skills can be a concern. Doesn't always turn his head and locate the football. He can dislodge the ball at times but lacks the consistency to make plays on the ball or create turnovers.

Relies too much on his natural abilities at times, which can get him into a bind. Will need to refine technique across the board.

Penalty issues crept up in 2025. Missed time in 2024 due to injury as well, and left several games in his final season at South Carolina.

There's a reason that a player with Cisse's physical tools isn't a surefire first-rounder: His raw skill set. A lot of these are pretty minor critiques or things that can be easily taught, but Cisse will have to prove that he's capable of making the leap if he wants to be a Day 1 contributor and not a potential liability. He's a great player with tons of potential, but needs to put in the work to get there.

Brandon Cisse NFL Player Comparison: Quinyon Mitchell

Cisse and Mitchell had very similar height, weight and arm length as prospects, and both carried a late first to early second round grade. Both are explosive, well-built athletes who make things difficult at the catch point and are willing helpers in the run game. Mitchell and Cisse both have great speed.

Neither was particularly adept at route recognition and both had a tendency to open their hips too much in college and watch the quarterback's eyes too carefully. Where they differ is that Cisse doesn't get beat deep as often, but Mitchell's ball skills were much better at this stage.

Brandon Cisse NFL Draft Grade: Round 2

Overall, teams should feel comfortable swinging on Cisse early in Round 2. A world exists where a good team at the end of Round 1 even takes a stab at him and stashes him as more of a developmental player. His tools are certifiably Day 1 material.

But a team taking him early on Day 2 will likely be throwing him in the fire a bit and letting him learn on the job. His ceiling is probably in the late 20s, and his floor could be sometime in the middle of the second round. But he is a prototypical Round 2 prospect.