Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter Scouting Report

Football is a game that is won in the trenches. And no team in the NFL needs to bolster both its lines more than the Las Vegas Raiders do this offseason. Building a fortress around presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza is critical, but making life tougher on opposing offenses is also important.

Although defensive tackle may not be the biggest need for the Silver and Black as they approach free agency and the draft, a team can never have too many havoc-wreakers in the middle of the defense. And that's exactly what Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter is.

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6034

Weight: 320

Recruiting: 4-star prospect in 2021 recruiting class. Ranked No. 81 nationally, fifth in state of Alabama. Committed to Auburn. Transferred to UCF, played there from 2022-2024. Ranked No. 62 in 2025 transfer portal class, committed to Texas Tech for final collegiate season.

College Production: First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025. All-Big 12 in 2024. 172 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 32.0 tackles for loss. 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended. 41 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks in 2025.

Positives:

Elite run defender. Slides well against lateral blockers and has great in-play recognition. Makes adjustments and changes directions on the fly so he doesn't get washed inside by blockers

Willingly takes on double teams and eats up space. Great balance and base allow him to take up tons of room and make plays.

Can't teach his size, length, and natural strength and thickness. 6-foot-9 wingspan helps him engulf ballcarriers, and he actually wraps up and finishes plays instead of lunging. Offensive linemen don't stand a chance as single blockers

Versatile in his alignment. 3-tech, two-gapper, lines up in odd and even fronts. Ability to keep defenses guessing helps linebackers and other defenders get downhill easier

Great get-off and low pad level to begin plays allows him to stay ahead. Violent hands and incredibly strong upper body help him stack linemen and shed them easily

Years of great tape and production at Power 4 level gives coaches a good idea of what they're in for. Experience could lead to early NFL role. Dominant Senior Bowl showing validated tape

Hunter is nicknamed "The Fridge" for a reason. His size sticks out like a sore thumb, and opposing offensive coordinators try to run away from him if they can. Hunter is a load for offensive linemen to contain, and he is willing to be that selfless superstar that eats up space on the interior, but that doesn't mean he isn't capable of making plays of his own.

Negatives:

Pass-rush tools are currently limited to the bull rush. Minimal production in this facet will inhibit his ability to play every down in the NFL. Did show an increased repertoire at the Senior Bowl and has the motor to clean up for sacks. But isn't dynamic getting into the backfield

Relies too much on size at times, and not technique. While his heavy frame is a good thing, it also slows him down and limits his ability to pursue ballcarriers.

Conditioning is a concern. Technique breaks down even more when he's tired, as he starts to play too tall and can't finish plays.

Lack of athleticism is not ideal. Too stiff to do anything tricky, like a twist or a stunt, when rushing the passer.

Whereas Hunter is virtually unstoppable as a run defender, he is limited as a pass-rusher. Modern NFL defensive tackles, even nose tackles, should be able to get after the quarterback a bit more than Hunter does. That said, the motor is there, and if someone can keep his conditioning high and teach him a few tricks, he could thrive in that realm as well.

Lee Hunter NFL Player Comparison: Harrison Phillips

Neither Phillips nor Hunter is an elite pass-rusher, but they do a fair amount of damage taking on double teams and stuffing runs. Phillips is a bit lighter and not quite as tall or long, but they both play with such power in the trenches and are versatile in their alignment.

Coming out of college, the knocks on both are similar: They lack high-end athleticism and lateral quickness, and they don't have much of a plan when getting after the quarterback. But Phillips has panned out fine in the NFL, and Hunter should, too.

Lee Hunter NFL Draft Grade: Round 2

If Hunter had more skins on the wall as a pass-rusher, he'd be an undisputed Day 1 prospect. And, if he continues to dominate the pre-draft circuit, he may still be taken by some team in the first 32 picks. He's that good of a run defender.

But it's a tough sell taking a player with 7.5 career sacks in four full college seasons in Round 1, no matter how many tackles for loss and run stuffs he has. If Hunter can't prove that he's capable of playing on all three downs, then he'll remain an early Day 2 prospect.