Raiders 2026 NFL Draft: UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence Scouting Report

Success in the NFL is so much about the quarterback position that those who get after them are more highly coveted than most. While the Las Vegas Raiders already have a solid rotation of edge rushers, the 2026 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded at the position.

Plus, a team can never have too many young edge rushers on team-friendly contracts. UCF's Malachi Lawrence is an intriguing prospect who is currently flying up draft boards and should be taken rather early when all is said and done this coming April.

UFC EDGE Malachi Lawrence 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 253 pounds

Arm Length: 33 and 5/8 inches

Combine Testing: 11th-best overall among DE/EDGE. (Full Profile)

Recruiting: Three-star recruit in the class of 2021. Chose UCF over Tennessee, Boston College, Washington State, and others.

College Production: 20.0 sacks, 29.0 tackles for loss, 72 tackles, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 39 career games played. First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025. Honorable Mention Big 12 DL of the Year in 2025. Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Positives:

Built in a lab. Maybe a touch on the light side, if anything, but an absolutely massive prospect with long arms that give him tremendous upside.

Unbelievably fast and agile for his size. 4.52-second 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym at the NFL combine. Explosive athlete who closes on QBs in a hurry.

Deep back of tricks when it comes to rushing the passer. Keeps OTs guessing with so many moves and counters, as well as his ability to win inside and outside.

Incredible hand usage and placement open up secondary rushes for him. Relentless when getting after the QB; doesn't give up on plays.

Can stand up on the edge or put his hand in the dirt. Lined up everywhere from 9-technique to 2i-technique.

Great bend and hip flexibility around the edge allow him to rip pass blockers and create havoc plays in the backfield.

Lawrence has every physical tool and nearly every pass-rush move in his pocket, which should make him a great NFL player. His versatility in alignment and explosiveness should keep offensive linemen on their heels, and if he gains a few pounds, Lawrence could be unstoppable at the next level.

Negatives:

Average speed to power. For as big and explosive an athlete as he is, Lawrence is more savvy than strong or powerful.

Needs to be much better in run support. Gets knocked around at times and doesn't have great discipline with his assignments. Constantly freestyles and neglects to set the edge.

Didn't play against a great slew of offensive tackles in college, and his struggles showed up against the good ones. Needs to wriggle free from strong hands and quick sets better.

Struggles with processing and diagnosing plays. Routinely gets fooled by play action, counters or any sort of misdirection. Could limit his ability to play every snap.

For as great as Lawrence is as a pass-rusher, and for as many splash plays as he makes against the run, he needs to refine the latter aspect of his game. He has the physical tools to be a do-it-all player, but Lawrence has to improve against the run; otherwise, teams will pick on him, and he'll have to sit.

Malachi Lawrence NFL Player Comparison: Josh Sweat

Lawrence and Sweat are mere clones of each other when it comes to body composition. Both are 6-foot-4 and were just north of 250 pounds ahead of the NFL Draft. Sweat's arms are a bit longer, and his hands are bigger, but they share a lot of play-style characteristics as well.

Both players lit up the NFL combine with their athletic ability and have the ability to play standing up or with a hand down. Both have active hands and great closing speed on quarterbacks, but both also struggled with diagnosing runs and struggled with getting redirected.

Malachi Lawrence NFL Draft Grade: Round 2

If we're analyzing Lawrence purely as a pass-rusher and based on his physical tools and athleticism, he is a surefire Day 1 pick. Although he doesn't have elite production, almost everything else about his pass-rush ability screams first-round pick. But that's not the entire equation.

His struggles as a run defender severely call into question his ability to play every, and because he could be merely rotational or a minor project, some could view him as a Round 3 guy. That's why my grade is the core of Round 2, because some team is probably going to bank on upside in the top 50.