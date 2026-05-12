Raiders 2026 strength of schedule proves playoffs may still be a year away

A much brighter existence awaits the Las Vegas Raiders under Klint Kubiak after brutally bottoming out last year with Pete Carroll. The 2026 NFL season, after a widely celebrated offseason, should be much less difficult for the Silver and Black on several fronts.

But in the current landscape of the AFC West, the road to the postseason is not easy. In a rebuild like the one that the Raiders are undergoing, patience is the most important thing. Expecting the team to make the playoffs as soon as next year is wishful thinking is setting yourself up to be disappointed.

It is certainly possible that Las Vegas surprises everyone and finds its way into playing important games in December and January. So many critical positions are unproven, and they could turn out to be massive game-changers right away.

That said, the Raiders' list of opponents on the docket for this fall is still harrowing.

Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL schedule is full of difficult obstacles

The NFL posted a graphic on social media that detailed the strength of schedule for each team in the league, based on last year's win percentage. Of course, as it happens every year, Las Vegas is facing the seventh-toughest slate of opponents in the league, making a playoff path more rocky.

Of the Raiders' 14 opponents next season, nine of them made the playoffs last year: Denver Broncos (x2), Los Angeles Chargers (x2), Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only that, but Las Vegas will twice face a Kansas City Chiefs team that had a great offseason and is bound to bounce back, as they always do. Plus, promising up-and-coming teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are also on the schedule.

Yes, the Raiders have their share of less intimidating opponents, at least on paper, even though there are truly no "easy" games in the NFL. They are set to play the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in 2026 as well, none of whom are expected to contend next season.

Still, Las Vegas should have no shortage of tough matchups and brutal stretches on its upcoming schedule. Kubiak's team has nowhere to hide in a rebuilding year with a ton of new and moving pieces, so perhaps progress and competing should be at the forefront, not playoff expectations.

Surprise teams emerge every year in the NFL, and it is only a matter of time before it is the Raiders. But if we're trying to be realistic, between a bunch of young players and coaches and a dangerous set of opponents in front of it, Las Vegas may still be a year away from a postseason berth.