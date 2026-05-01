Raiders 2027 free agency preview has LV sitting pretty in Year 2 of rebuild

It has been quite easy to get swept up in the hype of what has unequivocally been a great offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only have they added some instant impact players, but the Raiders have invested in their future as well. It seems like a legitimate plan exists for the first time in a while.

But let's not also lose sight of the fact that Las Vegas is undergoing a rebuild. Yes, I fully expect the Raiders to be a much-improved team this season; I could even see the Silver and Black approaching .500, which would mean that they are way ahead of schedule with so many new and young pieces.

However, looking into the future and getting inside the mind of John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, who have admitted that this team needs to be built up over time, can inform fans of why decisions are being made in the present. So, let's take a full look at what 2027 NFL free agency could look like.

We'll go through, position by position, who the Raiders will no longer have under contract and who could be available on the open market. Attached are the player's age by the time next spring rolls around, and what their projected market value from Spotrac is, if applicable. Let's dive in.

Las Vegas Raiders way-too-early 2027 free agency preview

Quarterback

Free Agents: Aidan O'Connell (28), Kirk Cousins (38, $11.3M)*

Available: Jacoby Brissett (34, 2yr/$21.8M), Mac Jones (28), Marcus Mariota (33, 2yr/$9.6M), Davis Mills (28), Jameis Winston (33)

Cousins is all but certain to be cut in 2027 by the Raiders, and O'Connell's future is in doubt. Mills and Jones are younger candidates with experience in Kubiak-like systems. Mariota and Brissett have mentored young players. Winston has worked with Spytek before. No need to splurge here, though.

Running Back

Free Agents: Chris Collier (26)

Available: Zach Charbonnet (26, 3yr/$21.8M), Rachaad White (28, 2yr/$5.9M), Sean Tucker (25), Brian Robinson (27, 1yr/$3.1M), Alvin Kamara (31), Jordan Mason (27)

With Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in the fold, the Raiders won't entertain one of the many stars set to be available next year. Of the next tier, Charbonnet has a rapport with Kubiak but is way too expensive. White and Tucker both know from Spytek from Tampa Bay. Robinson and Mason have both worked in outside zone schemes before. Kamara is old and unlikely but knows Kubiak as well.

Wide Receiver

Free Agents: Tre Tucker (26), Dareke Young (27), Justin Shorter (26), Phillip Dorsett (34), Shedrick Jackson (27), Brenden Rice (24)

Available: Drake London (25, 4yr/$130.1M), George Pickens (26, 4yr/$122.4M), Chris Olave (26, 4yr/$131.9M), Christian Watson (27, 3yr/$57.6M), Tank Dell (27)

Tucker would be the only notable loss for Las Vegas here. Equipped with plenty of salary cap space, the Raiders should try their luck at any of these bona fide top options, if any of them even make it to free agency. Each of them would step in and be the No. 1 wideout for years on end. Kubiak knows Olave, too. Bringing back Tucker and finding that "X" in the 2027 NFL Draft isn't a bad idea, either.

Tight End

Free Agents: Michael Mayer (25, 1yr/$5.8M), Ian Thomas (30, 1yr/$1.3M), Albert Okwuegbunam (28), Carter Runyon (25)

Available: Sam LaPorta (26, 3y/r$50.9M), Kyle Pitts (26, 4yr/$58.3M), Tucker Kraft (26, 4yr/$62.0M), Dallas Goedert (32, 1yr/$7.6M)

Bringing back Mayer, especially if he has a good year, is definitely the move here. The Raiders can't invest too much at tight end with Bowers' extension looming next summer, but man, it is a good class. At those price points, none of these players are really intriguing, though, other than Mayer. With four tight ends hitting the open market, Las Vegas does at least need depth behind Bowers.

Interior Offensive Line

Free Agents: Jordan Meredith (29, 3yr/$12.7M), Spencer Burford (26, 1yr/$3.4M), Will Putnam (26), Atonio Mafi (26), McClendon Curtis (27), Layden Robinson (25)

Available: Quenton Nelson (30, 4yr/$93.2M), Mike Onwenu (29, 3yr/$61.2M), Kevin Dotson (30, 3yr/$58.3M), Steve Avila (27, 4yr/$70.2M), Cyrus O'Torrence (27, 3yr/$39.2M)

If the Raiders made the right investments this offseason, then they shouldn't need to dabble too much in the guard market next year. But, again, the class is fairly strong and has some good depth as well. Avila is the most intriguing name, but O'Torrence is both young and much cheaper.

Offensive Tackle

Free Agents: Dalton Wagner (28)

Available: Ikem Ekwonu (26, 4yr/$86.0M), Rasheed Walker (27, 4yr/$81.1M), Matthew Bergeron (27, 4yr/$78.7M)

Las Vegas isn't losing a ton here, but the right tackle position is a question mark, and the Raiders don't know how much tread Kolton Miller has left on the tires. So, whether it is cinching up the right side of the line or finding an eventual replacement for Miller, I could see them making a splash here. The Panthers can't keep Ekwonu and Walker, so one of them should hit the market for Las Vegas.

Defensive End/OLB

Free Agents: Malcolm Koonce (28, 2yr/$19.8M), Charles Snowden (28), Jahfari Harvey (25)

Available: Byron Young (29, 4yr/$120.2M), Kayvon Thibodeaux (26, 4yr/$74.1M), K'Lavon Chaisson (27, 3yr/$26.7M), Jermaine Johnson II (28, 4yr/$73.3M), Derick Hall (25, 3yr/$36.3M), Tuli Tuipulotu (24, 4yr/$74.7M), Nick Herbig (25, 4yr/$66.2M)

Koonce's future in Las Vegas is murky. It all depends on how this year goes. Again, with Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye, I don't expect a big investment here. But if the former gets traded or the latter doesn't pan out, the Raiders could spend big on an elite player like Young, if he makes it to free agency. Tuipulotu, Hall and Herbig are all younger and cheaper, which is intriguing as well.

Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle

Free Agents: Thomas Booker IV (29), Laki Tasi (23), Treven Ma'ae (26), Brodric Martin (27)

Available: Vita Vea (32, 2yr/$47.7M), Leonard Williams (32, 2yr/$47.8M), DeForest Buckner (32), Kobie Turner (27, 4yr/$117.4M), Devonte Wyatt (28, 3yr/$36.1M)

A big move at this position could be on the docket for Las Vegas. Re-signing Booker and Tasi would be nice, and Ma'ae won't cost much. But the Raiders could use a certified "dude" in the middle. Vea knows Spytek well, and Williams knows Kubiak, too. The Rams can't keep everyone, so Turner could be the odd man out. And Wyatt's market value is sitting in a great place for Las Vegas to get a steal.

Linebacker

Free Agents: Segun Olubi (27)

Available: Jack Campbell (26, 4yr/$85.5M), Jordyn Brooks (29), Frankie Luvu (30), Patrick Queen (27), Dre Greenlaw (29, 2yr/$11.4M)

After making two big splashes at linebacker this year, adding someone like Campbell wouldn't make a ton of sense. But there are plenty of great veteran options available like the ones listed, and if Nakobe Dean's injury issues persist, the Raiders could get more aggressive targeting one next offseason.

Cornerback

Free Agents: Greedy Vance Jr. (26), Chigozie Anusiem (26), Taron Johnson (30, 10.0M)*

Available: Riq Woolen (27, 1yr/$8.2M), Joey Porter Jr. (26), Kenny Moore (31, 1yr/$5.6M), Tyrique Stevenson (26, 4yr/$80.4M), Michael Jackson (30, 3yr/$40.2M)

Hopefully, the Raiders don't need to spend big at cornerback next year. But there's a world where Darien Porter doesn't develop and Jermod McCoy isn't healthy, so Las Vegas should be eyeing the market. Moore would be a nice Johnson replacement, if Johnson is cut next year, as some expect. Stevenson and Porter Jr. would be great long-term plays as well if the Raiders need a rescue raft.

Safety

Free Agents: Jeremy Chinn (29), Isaiah Pola-Mao (27), Tristin McCollum (27)

Available: Derwin James (30, 4yr/$76.2M), Brian Branch (25, 4yr/$80M), Jessie Bates III (30, 3yr/$50.2M), Grant Delpit (28, 4yr/$35.4M), Kevin Byard (33, 2yr/$15.7M)

The long-term prognosis of the Las Vegas safety room is to be determined. Chinn looks like a nice piece, and they have promising youngsters, but still so much is in question. Branch seems like a homerun signing, and James would be a double win, taking him from a division rival. Delpit is younger than James and cheaper, but not near the player. Byard and Bates III are still playing good football.

Special Teams

Free Agents: K Matt Gay, LS Alex Ward

Available: K Jason Myers, K Chase McLaughlin, K Chris Boswell

Las Vegas will have a kicker and long snapper competition during the offseason, so neither Gay nor Ward may even make the 53-man team. And if the Raiders don't find their kicker of the future this year, Myers and McLaughlin have experience with Kubiak and Spytek, respectively. Boswell is eternal.