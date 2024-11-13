Raiders: 3 hot seat HCs who could be the OC in Las Vegas next season
By Brad Weiss
It has been a long season so far for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they currently look to be a lock to pick very early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite Tom Telesco trying to revamp the roster this offseason, and the team riding high after the job Antonio Pierce did to close the 2023 season, Las Vegas is once again one of the worst teams in the NFL.
For the second season in a row, Las Vegas relieved their offensive coordinator of his duties during the regular season. Last year, it was Mick Lombardi who was shown the door, and this season, Luke Getsy did not make it to the bye week.
The offense has been atrocious at times, as there has been a revolving door at the quarterback position. The run game has yet to get going as of yet, and their best wide receiver, Davante Adams, was traded away to the New York Jets a few weeks back.
As the Raiders look to turn the page at the position next offseason, there could be some big names available. Here, we look at three current head coaches on the hot seat who the Raiders could land as their offensive coordinator in 2025.