Raiders: 3 hot seat HCs who could be the OC in Las Vegas next season
By Brad Weiss
3. Kevin Stefanski
The Raiders are looking for a proven commodity at the position next season, or at least that should be the goal for this team in Tom Telesco's second offseason at the helm. With many teams floundering much like the Raiders are in 2024, there are certain to be numerous head coaches shown the door during Black Monday after the regular season finishes out.
Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the 2020 season, and he has done some nice things in that role. The problem is, the Browns' gamble on Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback has not paid off, and that usually means a change is coming across the organization very soon.
Stefanski spent a lot of time in Minnesota in numerous roles, including working with the tight ends and quarterbacks. Las Vegas has an elite young tight end in Brock Bowers, while the quarterback position is still up in the air going into next offseason.
Stefanski was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Year during his time with the Browns, a time that could be coming to an end very soon. The team may look to move in a new direction with a new quarterback and head coach next season, and he will be in demand to take over offensive coordinator duties somewhere.