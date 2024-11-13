Raiders: 3 hot seat HCs who could be the OC in Las Vegas next season
By Brad Weiss
2. Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to have their franchise quarterback for a very long time in Trevor Lawrence, but his play on the field has diminished in recent years. This season, the Jaguars have struggled to play consistent football throughout, and many feel that Doug Pederson could be on his way out.
Pederson took over as head coach of the Jaguars back in 2022, this after winning a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in his previous stint. That year, he had to replace Carson Wentz due to injury down the stretch, and was able to reach the pinnacle of the NFL with Nick Foles at the helm.
In 2024, the Jaguars have gotten out to a 2-8 start, this after finishing over .500 the previous two seasons. Pederson has held many roles as a coach during his NFL career, and was a former player, so he has a ton of experience not only calling plays as a coach, but running an offense as an NFL quarterback.
Pederson is another guy who will be in high demand as an offensive coordinator if he does get the axe from the Jaguars, and may be more interested in finding another head coaching job. However, there is a lot of young talent to work with on this Raiders offense, and he does have experience in the AFC West, serving as Kansas City's offensive coordinator from 2013 through the 2015 NFL season.