Raiders: 3 hot seat HCs who could be the OC in Las Vegas next season
By Brad Weiss
1. Brian Daboll
When the New York Giants hired Brian Daboll to be their next head coach, he was one of the more sought-after young coordinators in the game. Daboll helped turn Josh Allen into a star during his time in Buffalo with the Bills, and was tasked with trying to turn around the career of Daniel Jones once he landed in New York.
Unfortunately for Daboll, Jones is just not a good NFL quarterback, and would be better suited as a backup somewhere. After stumbling through a 17-26-1 record as the head coach of the Giants, he is a guy who is certainly on the hot seat, and could resurrect his career, and his reputation in the desert.
The Giants are going to finish with one of the worst records in football in 2024, so the Giants could give him another shot to succeed with a new quarterback next season. However, this is a fan base that is sick of losing, and when you struggle under the bright lights of New York City, there are going to be some serious repercussions.
Daboll is an outstanding offensive mind, and one who could come in and really lead a young quarterback in Las Vegas. The Raiders should do everything they can to get one of the premier quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and there may not be a better option at offensive coordinator to help get that player's career started off on the right foot.