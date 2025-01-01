Raiders 4-round mock draft: QB no longer option in first round

Just a few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were in the midst of a 10-game losing streak and sitting on top of the 2025 NFL Draft with the first overall pick. The discussions were around which of the two top QB prospects the Raiders would be picking, Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Now after two wins in a row over Jacksonville and New Orleans, the Raiders have dropped all the way to 8th overall and the top 10 has undergone a dramatic reshuffling with New England and Tennessee now occupying the top two picks. This leaves the Raiders on the outside looking in on the top quarterback conversation unless they trade up and for the purposes of this mock draft, we will not be looking to trade up just yet.

Once the season is over and we have the final draft order fully set, we will look into trading up based on recent deals and see if that is a realistic possibility. For now, however, we will focus on a mix of best player available and filling needs on a roster that has plenty of holes. With that said, let’s jump into our first mock draft of 2025!