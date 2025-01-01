Raiders 4-round mock draft: QB no longer option in first round

8. Mason Graham DT Michigan

A year after shocking Raiders fans by using the 13th overall pick on the best player available in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, GM Tom Telesco does it again with the selection of Michigan DT Mason Graham. The Raiders use the eighth overall pick on a guy who is considered by many as the best defensive player in this year’s class and an absolute game-wrecker.

Graham is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound monster from Anaheim, California and he brings a relentless energy and motor to the defensive tackle position. He plays with a ferocity and strength that matches Maxx Crosby’s and the combination of those two guys with Christian Wilkins could give the Raiders the best defensive line in the NFL.

The Michigan star has a rare blend of athleticism and power that would make him an instant impact player on any defense, especially one that has a couple of other stars on the defensive line. He will need to work on refining his pass rush techniques as he currently relies a bit too heavily on his power but that will come with time and coaching. Graham could become the next great defensive tackle to wear Silver and Black and would be an instant fit for a defensive unit that is in need of playmakers at every level.