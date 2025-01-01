Raiders 4-round mock draft: QB no longer option in first round

69. Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss

After missing out on the top two QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, the Raiders have to resort to, no pun intended, throw a dart at the board and hope it works out. With that approach, the Raiders select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the 69th overall pick.

Dart is a Utah native who started his college career at USC where he featured in six games before transferring to Ole Miss and becoming the starter in 2022. He improved every year in Oxford and finished his senior season with 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 68.6% completion rate. He also ran for 452 yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries and has an impressive 1,455 rushing yards over his three seasons as a starter.

Being a dual-threat QB is almost a requirement at this point in the NFL and Dart has the speed and athleticism to do just that. He is not a straight-line burner like Jayden Daniels but has great short-area quickness and was a master at the RPO and play-action under Lane Kiffin. Working with the former Raiders head coach has helped his development and accuracy improve every season.

There are some concerns about his arm strength but he is able to extend plays and hit guys downfield when necessary. The same scouts that rave about his off-platform throws share concerns about his inconsistent footwork but that is a weakness that can be worked on because the improvisational ability is already there. Dart is no perfect prospect but he has many of the tools necessary to succeed at the NFL level.