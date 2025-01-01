Raiders 4-round mock draft: QB no longer option in first round

70. Evan Stewart WR Oregon

The Raiders started the season with a great receiving group but the departure of Davante Adams left them a bit thin at the position. They have a top tight end in Brock Bowers but adding another threat on the outside will allow the offense to explode and whoever is under center, whether it's Aidan O’Connell or Jaxson Dart, to succeed. So with the 70th overall pick, the Raiders pick one of the fastest receivers in the draft in Evan Stewart.

The Oregon product has a slight build at 6-feet-0 and 175 pounds but if Jameson Williams can succeed at the NFL level so can Stewart who last ran his 40 at 4.33 seconds. Stewart transferred from Texas A&M and has benefited from playing with Dillon Gabriel in the Ducks' explosive offense. The Ducks spread the ball around and have four receivers with over 500 yards but none with 1,000+ this year, including Stewart who has 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions.

The Raiders have a burner in Tre Tucker but you can never have too much speed at receiver and Stewart brings plenty of that. He also runs great routes and can line up all over the field because of his technical ability. The lack of size is a concern as he can get bullied by bigger defensive backs but if they can’t catch him they won’t be able to stop him.