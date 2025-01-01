Raiders 4-round mock draft: QB no longer option in first round

106. Cobee Bryant CB Kansas

The Raiders may have found a gem in Jakorian Bennett but it’s fair to say that Jack Jones has been a disappointment in his first full year with the team. There is a need for more talent and depth at the cornerback position and that is where Cobee Bryant enters the picture with the 106th overall pick.

The Kansas star has been one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 with three First-Team mentions in a row (2022,23,24) and has 13 interceptions in his college career. He has great ball skills and the fluidity you look for in an elite cover corner with good enough speed (4.45 40) to keep up with most receivers in the NFL.

The concerns about Bryant are largely around his build at just 6-0 and 175lbs so some believe he can be bullied by bigger receivers in the league. That is a fair concern as he will need to bulk up a bit to hold up better in press coverage.

Despite his slight build, he is an aggressive and willing tackler who is comfortable playing outside or in the slot. He is an intelligent player with loads of experience as a four-year starter and can play in either zone or man-heavy schemes. Bryant looks like he can be an impact player straight away for the Raiders.