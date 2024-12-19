Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially eliminated from the playoffs so we begin our yearly mock draft series with a 4-round mock!

The Raiders are headed to the top five picks of the NFL Draft order for the first time since 2018 and there should be only one goal in mind: get a franchise quarterback. Mark Davis recently said that he has not given Tom Telesco an edict to select a quarterback with the Raiders top pick but when it comes to draft season, you shouldn’t believe anything you hear.

This QB class is not very deep and there are realistically only two players that are worthy of a top 10 pick and they are Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. There are pros and cons to both players and of course, the Raiders will do their due diligence on both guys depending on where the team ends up in the draft order.

After this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons where the Raiders fell just short in the final seconds of the game, the Raiders are now picking first overall, per Tankathon, in the draft and that is where we kick off our mock draft. Let’s jump right in and start up one of our favorite times of the year, mock draft season!