Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

No. 1 - Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado

Maybe the worst-kept secret in college football this year has been the interest between the Raiders and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. There have been links since last season that suggest Sanders would like to play his professional football in Las Vegas and there seems to be a mutual respect between Deion Sanders and current Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are almost certainly going to take a quarterback at the top of the draft if they are able to and it appeared at one point that they may have to trade up in order to get Miami’s Cam Ward or Sanders. However, a 10-game losing streak has sent the Raiders rocketing to the top of the draft and they may have their choice between the two young quarterbacks.

Sanders has all of the tools to succeed at the NFL level with solid size for the position at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds; though he could stand to put a bit of weight on to help with the physical toll you will take in the NFL. He is one of the most accurate passers in college football and thanks to his dad, has been a student of the game since he was a child.

There are some who may have concerns about the Sanders family and their flashiness but we think that will fit right in with the bright lights and Las Vegas. The Raiders have tried several different solutions at quarterback since moving on from Derek Carr but now they will get the chance to draft a potential franchise quarterback with the first overall pick.