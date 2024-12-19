Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

No. 34 - Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota

If you are going to draft a potential franchise quarterback at the top of the draft, then one of the first things you want to do is make sure he is well-protected. The Raiders offensive line has been solid in pass protection this year and we should hope that Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze are better players next year after a year of development. One area of concern, of course, is at left tackle where Kolton Miller is not getting any younger.

So with that in mind, the Raiders draft a guy in Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota who could be his long-term successor. Ersery has good size for the position at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds and has spent the last three years playing primarily left tackle for the Golden Gophers. He can start his career initially with the Raiders as a swing tackle but given the turnover at the position, he could step in at right or left tackle if needed.

Scouts consider Ersery an exceptional run blocker who also has the ideal frame and length to handle the athletic pass rushers in the NFL. Because of his height, he does have some issues with playing at a high pad level but that is something that the Raiders staff can work on with his development. This does not appear to be a very deep class at offensive tackle so the Raiders may have to trade up from this pic if they are to get one of the top players but Ersery is great value at this selection.