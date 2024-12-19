Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

No. 65 - Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State

After 2 picks on offense, we turn to the defensive side of the ball, specifically the defensive backfield. Strong safety Marcus Epps started the year off strong but an injury cut his season short and the Raiders are currently starting Isaiah Pola-Mao. He is an intriguing young player but the Raiders need an upgrade at the position to help strengthen the back end of the defense.

So with the 65th overall pick, the Raiders select safety Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State. Winston is a dynamic defensive player with great size for his position at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, and his last recorded 40-time of 4.45 would put him in the top 10% at safety. He is a rangy player who is a sure tackler who also excels in coverage with natural ball skills.

Winston did suffer a knee injury early in the 2024 season but he should be cleared for all of the on-field testing for the pre-draft process in March. In his only full season as a starter for the Nittany Lions, he racked up 61 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss and an interception. He is a box score stuffer who can play all over the field and would be an immediate asset for whoever is coaching the Raiders defense in 2025.