Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

No. 72 - Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State

With the third-round pick that the Raiders received from the Davante Adams trade, they address what has inexplicably become a position of need for them at running back. Letting go of Josh Jacobs was the wrong move as Zamir White has been an abject failure and we only saw a brief glimpse of Sincere McCormick before he went on Injured Reserve.

So instead of hoping a player currently on the roster pans out, the Raiders go out and get a guy who has all the makings of a feature back in the NFL in Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State. Gordon is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and his last 40-time of 4.45 is great for a player of his stature.

The Cowboys running back has had a relatively down year in 2024 with just 880 yards on 190 carries but was a Heisman candidate in 2023 with a ridiculous 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. He was seventh in Heisman voting, was named an All-American, and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back in 2023 while leading OSU to a 10-4 record.

Scouts drool over his combination of size and athleticism and he brings some versatility to the table with 80 catches for 585 yards over his college career. There has been a resurgence of importance at running back in the NFL and the Raiders would do well to grab a talented one on day two of the draft.