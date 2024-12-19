Raiders 4-round mock draft: Who is Vegas' QB of the future?

No. 103 - Deontae Lawson LB Alabama

The Raiders have had mixed results in drafting linebackers in recent years, especially guys from Alabama. The hope is that Deontae Lawson is more like CJ Moseley than Rolando McClain as the Raiders use their 103rd overall pick on the Bama linebacker.

Robert Spillane is the star in the middle of the Raiders defense and Divine Deablo has looked much better this year, but the former third-round pick is in the last year of his rookie contract and could be wearing a different uniform next year. So we call on Lawson to step in his shoes and the 6-2, 239lbs stud from Mobile looks like he’s ready to do just that.

Lawson has all of the tools to succeed at the next level as a box linebacker who can cover and make plays from sideline to sideline. He is a thumper in the run game and is smart enough to diagnose plays and not get fooled by misdirection or counters. The concern is that he sometimes goes for the big hit rather than the true form tackle but it’s easier to teach discretion than aggression.

We could easily see Lawson becoming a starter for the Raiders from day one because of his experience playing at a high level and the fact that he has been a starter for the Crimson Tide for three years now. Alabama seems to produce high-level defensive players every year and Lawson could be another force in the middle of the field to come from the Crimson Tide.