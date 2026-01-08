Raiders' 5 biggest reasons to be optimistic heading into 2026 offseason

It is easy as a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders to get discouraged. History would indicate that, no matter what happens in a given offseason, no matter which head coach puts on the headset or which quarterback is under center, the Silver and Black are destined for failure.

This offseason feels different, however, because general manager John Spytek will stick around despite Pete Carroll being fired. Instead of a forced marriage, Spytek and Tom Brady will get to choose someone that they feel they are in lock-step with; someone they see eye-to-eye with.

Raider Nation always finds a way to be positive during the offseason, however, as this passionate fan base will find at least a sliver of hope to latch onto as new faces make their way to Las Vegas. If you're looking for some, here are five reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2026 NFL offseason.

Raiders have plenty going for them as calendar flips to 2026

1. Star duo of Ashton Jeanty & Brock Bowers on rookie deals

Bowers' first two seasons have been electric, and fans can only dream of what he'd do with a capable quarterback and supporting cast. Jeanty's first NFL campaign, while disappointing, still proved exactly why the Raiders drafted him: He is a problem solver at running back, and his dual-threat ability keeps defenses on their heels. Las Vegas just needs an offensive line to help him out.

2. Raiders will either have Maxx Crosby or a mountain of 1st-round draft picks

Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby problem isn't going away, but this is the good news: Crosby either remains a Raider, or the Silver and Black likely get at least two first-round picks for him. Having a superstar edge rusher is massive for the defense, but having high-end draft capital can also change the complexion of the franchise. It'll be interesting to see which route Spytek eventually goes down.

3. No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders haven't had the first overall selection since 2007, and they'll be looking to redeem themselves for that fateful pick come April. A franchise quarterback, or at least a swing at one for the first time in nearly two decades, should be on the way, as either Indiana's Fernando Mendoza or Oregon's Dante Moore is likely to be wearing Silver and Black in the fall.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

4. $110 million in cap space (and perhaps more)

Spytek wasn't a big spender in free agency last offseason, and he may not be again. But if he should so choose, Las Vegas can go buck wild on the open market and lock in several experienced veterans to shore up the trenches. The Raiders should also look to lock up some in-house talent and get ahead of things with extensions, as they are in an incredible position, financially speaking.

5. Attractive head coach opening

For all of the reasons listed above, Las Vegas should be an attractive head coach opening. There are a handful of other intriguing jobs around the league, and perhaps this is my bias speaking, but something about returning the Raiders to greatness and restoring the mystique of this iconic franchise has to be a task worth taking on for some bright young mind looking to separate himself.