Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

Much has changed since our last mock draft for the Las Vegas Raiders. Just a few days after Black Monday where NFL coaches are usually fired, the Raiders fired both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one season at their respective positions.

Many thought that Pierce could possibly be let go after a 4-13 season but the assumption was that Telesco was safe after a great draft. Telesco drafted stars in Brock Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson but also had some missteps like the relatively big-money signing of Gardner Minshew and the failure to properly address the QB position in the offseason.

Regardless of why the Raiders chose to fire these two men, we head into an offseason where the Raiders need to address three vital positions in the organization: head coach, general manager, and quarterback. They won a couple of meaningless games at the end of the season to make the quarterback search harder but there are rumors of some promising candidates coming in at the leadership roles.

With that in mind, let’s jump into our five-round mock draft and see what the Raiders do with their picks!