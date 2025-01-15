Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

6. Will Johnson CB Michigan

After missing out on the top two quarterbacks in the draft class, the Raiders turn their focus to building on a defense that gave up the seventh-most touchdowns through the air. The Raiders have a diamond in the rough in Jakorian Bennett but need a true No. 1 on the other side, and they get that in cornerback Will Johnson.

The Michigan star fits the prototype for the modern NFL cornerback as he brings great size and speed to the position. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds he can hold up against the bigger receivers in the NFL and with his 4.44 40-yard dash speed, he can run with just about anyone not named Tyreek Hill.

Johnson is a physical marvel who has great football IQ and elite ball skills as well. He is extremely competitive and can play in virtually any scheme, making him a great fit no matter who is running the defense in Las Vegas.

He had an injury-riddled 2024 season due to turf toe but no other major injuries in his time at Michigan. This would be a great pick for the Raiders and an immediate boost in a division that boasts Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.