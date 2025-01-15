Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

37. Jalen Milroe QB Alabama

After missing out on the top prospects at the quarterback position, the Raiders are forced to gamble on players that may not be finished products but have high upside. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is the perfect example of that and the Raiders grab him at the top of the second round with the 39th overall pick.

Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback who boasts good size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and athleticism that he featured by rushing for over 1,200 yards and an absurd 32 touchdowns in two seasons as the full-time starter in Alabama. He has all of the tools you look for in an NFL quarterback and his passing stats over the last two seasons are impressive for a dual-threat quarterback (5800 yards, 39 touchdowns, 17 interceptions).

The obvious concern around Milroe is that he might not be the best processor at the NFL level and it could take him time to catch up to the pro game. He does have experience in a pro-style offense but does tend to tuck it and run before going through all of his reads.

Milroe would bring some excitement to the Raiders offense but likely would not be a Day 1 starter because of his need for development. The Raiders have a competent if not spectacular quarterback in place in Aidan O’Connell who can start initially until Milroe can take the reins.