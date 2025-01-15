Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

68. Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State

The Raiders deprioritized the running back position in 2024 to their own detriment and wound up with the worst rushing offense in the NFL by more than 200 yards. The combo of Zamir White and Alexander Mattison underachieved and the undrafted Sincere McCormick looked like the best back on the team. So in comes Quinshon Judkins with the 68th overall pick to address the position and take the reins.

The Ohio State star measures in at 6-foot and 219 pounds and has the prototypical combo of size and speed you look for in a lead back. After two seasons at Ole Miss where he looked like one of the best backs in the nation, rushing for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns, he transferred to Ohio State where he shares the backfield with another star in TreVeyon Henderson.

Judkins is a powerful and patient runner who brings a pro-level skill set from Day 1 and can be penciled in as the starter right away. He has a tendency to be a bit too patient at times but that can be ironed out with the right coaching. Think of him as the David Montgomery in a potential Ben Johnson-lead offense if the Raiders end up winning those sweepstakes.