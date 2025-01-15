Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

73. Kyle Kennard EDGE South Carolina

With the second of their third-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders turn back to the defense and focus on a defensive line that was middle of the pack in sacks with 38. They may have struck gold with K’Lavon Chiasson off the scrap heap and Tyree Wilson is improving but you can never have too many pass rushers.

So with that in mind, the Raiders select defensive end Kyle Kennard out of South Carolina. Kennard spent four seasons at Georgia Tech where he totaled 12.5 sacks before transferring and nearly matching that total with 11.5 in 12 games for the Gamecocks.

Kennard is an explosive pass rusher who has great physical ability and plays with a high level of toughness and a great motor. He can struggle at times against the run due to being a bit light at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds but he can be used primarily in passing situations until he fills out. The best teams in the NFL often have multiple guys that can get after the quarterback and Kennard has the athleticism to chase down the mobile quarterbacks in the AFC West.